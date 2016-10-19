Login Register
School Starters 2016: Bumper gallery of new starters in Huddersfield

Capturing the magic of those first days at school

Do you remember your first day at school?

Would you let go of your mum or dad's hand?

Did you run off straightaway or look mournfully through the window as your parent, grandparent or carer walked away?

There's none of that in these images, sent in by schools from across Kirklees.

Take a look at the smiling faces of kids who can't wait to get learning and making new friends.

Beaumont Primary Academy
We'd like to thanks all the schools who sent in pictures, we know know parents love seeing the pictures both in paper and online.

If you want a picture, the Examiner is unable to supply it due to copyright, but if you contact the school in question they may be able to help.

If your child's school isn't pictured, that's because the school chose not to send us a class picture. We hope they may reconsider in 2017!

All the pictures are in a special pull-out supplement in today's Examiner.

