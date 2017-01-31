Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils, staff and governors at Lydgate School took a look at work underway to create their new base in Almondbury.

Lydgate is moving from New Mill to the former Almondbury Junior School building as part of Kirklees Council’s shake-up of special schools.

Work on the £4.9m scheme is due for completion in April when the new school will offer modern facilities for children with disabilities and learning difficulties with sensory rooms, and outdoor cycle tracks, gardening and woodland areas.

Transition visits by the pupils will be during April to May with the school officially moving in during May half-term.

Clr Masood Ahmed, Kirklees cabinet member for schools, said the council had worked closely with the school and contractor PLP to provide fantastic facilities for the children.

Head Nicky Rogers said: “Moving to our new building will be a huge step forward for the school and we are all excited to see the progress being made. It is a chance to further improve the way we support our pupils and to help them fulfil their potential, including for many years into the future.”

Lydgate will change its name to Southgate School once the move is complete. The school will be able to accommodate 164 pupils with complex needs.