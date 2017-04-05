Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolboy was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground outside Colne Valley High School on Monday afternoon.

The 14-year-old was assaulted and then pushed to the floor by another male at around 4.36pm.

Kirklees Rural Police said the assault happened outside the school on Gillroyd Lane after the school day had finished.

PC Victoria Foale, who is investigating the assault, appealed for any footage of what happened.

“We are led to believe that there may be some dash-cam footage of an assault which took place outside Colne Valley High School on April 3 after school had finished.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should email victoria.foale@westyorkshire.police.pnn.uk

Or phone police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170153989.