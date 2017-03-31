Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl has died after suffering an asthma attack at school.

Anjneha Nain, who was a year 8 pupil at Westborough High School in Dewsbury , was airlifted to hospital after having a severe attack on Wednesday afternoon.

But she passed away surrounded by family in hospital.

The school released a statement announcing the devastating news, describing her as a “happy, conscientious student who loved school”.

They said the school remains open but they will have specially trained staff to help any students cope with the tragedy.

The school also urged any parents with any questions to contact deputy headteacher Gill Sweasey.

In the statement the school said: “It is with tremendous sadness that I must inform you that one of our Year 8 students, Anjneha Nain, has passed away.

“Anjneha had a suspected severe asthma attack on Wednesday of this week and has tragically died in hospital surrounded by her family.

“Our whole school community is deeply shocked and our thoughts are with Anjneha’s family and friends. Anjneha was a very happy, conscientious student who loved school and she will be greatly missed by all of us.”

The spokesperson added: “All students have been told about the tragic passing of Anjneha and we have ensured specially trained staff are in school. If you do not wish your child to access this support, please contact the school.

“We are doing everything possible to provide emotional support to all those who need it at this incredibly sad time. If you have any questions, please contact Mrs Sweasey. “I’m sure you will join me in offering deepest condolences to Anjneha’s family.”

People have already paid tribute to Anjneha.

Nicola Blakey posted on Facebook: “Rest in paradise xx my thoughts are with her family at this difficult time x”

Kelly Walker said: “It’s heartbreaking for all her friends and family x”

Farida Hussain posted: “May Allah swt grant her the highest rank in jannat ul firdouse Ameen.”

Dorian Wojtkowski wrote on Facebook: “R.I.P I saw the helicopter through the classroom window and I didn’t know what happened but how can this world be so cruel and take away such a funny person fly high.”