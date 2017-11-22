Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl’s gesture to a charity targeted by callous thieves has melted hearts.

Volunteers at Huddersfield-based Fairy Bricks were left devastated when criminals ripped open their van last week and stole Lego sets destined for sick children at Christmas.

The toys help cheer up youngsters in hospitals and hospices.

A Facebook appeal to help Fairy Bricks was shared more than 17,000 times following the theft of 2,000 sets from the van outside Oakes Mills West on New Hey Road on Thursday night last week.

And since then hundreds of people have come forward to help – including schoolgirl Isabelle Harland who made the ultimate selfless gesture.

Isabelle, from Birmingham, donated several boxes of Lego she’d bought with her parents after hearing about the charity’s plight.

The kind-hearted youngster sent the boxes alongside a letter and packet of biscuits for charity volunteers to enjoy.

In a letter she wrote: “We have sent you this Lego because some horrid person has stolen yours.

“So we bought you some Lego to give to children in hospital.”

It comes after £8,000 was raised by people all over the country to help the charity get back on their feet, with donations of Lego, cash and even offers to repair the van and fit alarms for free.

Leanne Davis, from the charity, said: “It just shows the thieves have lost. People from everywhere have been contacting us saying they’ve never heard of us but now want to help. Good will always prevail.

“Lots of youngsters including Isabelle have been donating Lego which I think bodes well that future generations are already so generous.”

You can find out more and donate at fairybricks.org.