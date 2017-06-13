Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl has spoken out to warn others after a semi-naked picture of her was shared on social media.

The Huddersfield teenager - who has not been named - was unknowingly photographed in her underwear by her friend - who then shared the picture on Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.

But the first she knew about it was when her boyfriend received the picture.

She said: “My boyfriend rang me and told me he’d seen this picture of me in my bra and pants and was calling me a s**g and saying I was dumped.

“I was like, what are you on about?."

The girl added:

“I didn’t know what to do. I was so scared and worried about what people would think of me.

“I burst into tears and told my mum what he’d said and she got him to come to our house and show us the picture.”

The girl said when she saw the picture was her, she realised her friend was the only one who could have taken it and shared it without her knowledge.

She added: “It was taken when I was getting changed at home, and my friend, who I thought I could trust, took it and shared it with a boy she knew in Dewsbury.

“I think she wanted me to go out with him or something, even though she knew I had a boyfriend at that time.

“He shared it with my boyfriend in a group chat and loads of people saw it and everyone at school heard about it.

“I didn’t want to go to school because of it.”

Fortunately because the girl could confide in her parents they were able to talk to her school and the photo was removed before it could be shared even further.

The girl’s mum added: “It was a Saturday when we found out and my daughter was in tears. She didn’t know anything about a picture and so we asked her boyfriend to come to our house and show us.

“We were horrified when it was her, but I trust her when she said her friend took it, and you can see from the angle she wasn’t aware it was taken.

“The school were brilliant. We had a meeting with their Safeguarding officer and they pulled all those thought to be involved out of class and confiscated the phones.”

Digital Media Officer with West Yorkshire Police Sgt Paul James, who is supporting the girl and was with her when she was interviewed by the Examiner, added: “In this instance the girl was able to confide in her parents who notified her school and handled the matter.

“But without that support it could have been much worse.

“We don’t want to criminalise people for being silly but would like to remind young people that once you have sent an image, you have forever lost control of it, and it could be used to bully, harass, or even locate you. “My advice is if you would not willingly show your parents the photo then don’t send it.”

For more information on sexting and how to prevent it go to https:// www.westyorkshire.police.uk/sexting or the NSPCC www.nspcc.org.uk/preventing-abuse/keeping-children-safe/sexting/