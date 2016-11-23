Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield school’s bid to extend its age range looks set to be turned down.

All Hallows Infant and Nursery School has asked Kirklees Council if it can become a full primary school.

The school, formerly Almondbury CE Infant school, currently offers places for three to seven-year-olds.

School governors hatched a plan to allow pupils to stay on until they were 11 after parents began to shun Almondbury Community School (ACS).

It is thought some mums and dads feel the “all through” school for three to 16-year-olds is too big.

But despite a shortage of primary school places in Huddersfield, council officials have recommended councillors reject the idea.

A report to the council’s Cabinet says allowing All Hallows to grow could threaten the “financial viability” of ACS.

It reveals more than £550,000 of funding would be lost if 120 children across years three to six opted for All Hallows instead.

Clr Bernard McGuin, said the council was worried parents would vote with their feet and abandon ACS, which the council had significantly invested in, as part of a public private partnership (PPP) deal.

The Kirklees report reveals a fixed annual fee of £502,000 is paid to the PPP operator and an estimated £3.3m would be needed to buy out of the contract if ACS had to close some buildings.

Clr McGuin said: “I’ve had about ten phone calls from parents angry about this.

“A lot of parents are unhappy with the ACS system. The problem is the junior years, particularly at play time, mixing together with much older kids. There’s a big disparity in age groups.

“Some have also told me they’re not happy with the education at ACS.

“I’m aware of many parents in Almondbury sending their children to Rowley Lane at Lepton or even Highburton.

“The council’s problem is that a lot of money has gone into ACS and its viability will be threatened.”

Two parents contacted the Examiner expressing their anger at the decision, which is set to be rubber stamped by Kirklees Council cabinet members on Monday.

Muhammad Naveed and Rachel Reynolds issued a statement saying: “We are disappointed at the recommendation made by the education team to not support All Hallows’ proposal to extend the age range.

“We feel as parents that this is not in the best interest of the school, the children or the community.”

Kirklees has announced two new primary schools in the past few years, in a bid to provide more than 1,000 extra places – Beaumont Primary Academy at Crosland Moor and Luck Lane at Paddock.

A third 420-place school at Clare Hill sports pitches, Edgerton, is also proposed.