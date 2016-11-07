Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BOLSTER MOOR

A sundial in the grounds of Clough Head Junior and Infant School, on Bolster Moor Road, was damaged by thieves who stole the metal component.

CROSLAND MOOR

Photographic equipment, scientific equipment, a vacuum cleaner and cash were all stolen from an unlocked Vauxhall Insignia parked on Graham Lane on October 29 in the evening.

Burglars attempted to enter a property on Blackmoorfoot Road, via a rear window, but were spotted by the occupant on October 28 and made off on a red mountain bike at 1.20pm.

Sunglasses and cash were stolen from a BMW 2181 by a thief who made an untidy search of the car on October 29 when parked on Barton Manor Close in the evening.

GOLCAR

A gun is thought to have been fired at the window of Golcar Providence playgroup, on Knowle Road, at 9am on October 29.

A suspected thief was witnessed on CCTV trying to open the door of a car parked on Thorpe Green Drive, on October 27 in the morning, then making off on foot.

The occupant of a property on Thorpe Green Drive heard the garage door being opened on October 28 but the suspect made off without taking anything just before 6pm.

Thieves stole a satnav and cash from a Peugeot 508 on Pastures Way on October 31 in the evening.

Three cars were raided by thieves on Bobbin Close within hours of each other on Halloween night.

A Skoda Yetti was opened by unknown means and a packet of chewing gum stolen from the glove compartment on October 31. The thieves made off leaving the boot and nearside door ajar.

On the same night, a Honda Jazz had cash stolen after being opened by unknown means, and in the early hours of November 1, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen from another vehicle, also by unknown means.

LINTHWAITE

Ray-Ban sunglasses were snatched from a Ford Mondeo, which was entered by unknown means on October 31, while parked on Gillroyd Lane in the evening.

LOCKWOOD

Denby Dale Coffee on Meltham Road was broken into on October 26 and kitchen appliances stolen.

LONGWOOD

Criminals released the handbreak of a Honda Jazz and pushed the car down Royles Head Lane before removing part of the ignition barrel and exposing wires on October 31. They were disturbed by the owner and made off at 8.15pm.

MARSDEN

Clothing was stolen from the Cuckoo’s Nest charity shop on Peel Street by thieves who made off in a car at 2.30pm on October 29.

MILNSBRIDGE

An unlocked VW Jetta had an iPhone and a pair of spectacles stolen while parked on Radcliffe Road.

The nearside tyre of a Vauxhall Corsa was slashed when parked on New Street on October 27 in the evening.

PADDOCK

A purse with bank cards, cash and cosmetics was stolen from an unlocked Ford S-MAX parked on Beech Street on October 30.

SOUTH CROSLAND

An unlocked SEAT Inca van was stolen from Midway, South Crosland, on October 27 in the evening.

SLAITHWAITE

A burglar alarm thwarted an intruder who smashed glass in the rear window of a property on Holme Lane on October 28.

A rear tyre on a Ford Ka was slashed while parked on Manchester Road on October 29 in the evening.