Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children at some Kirklees schools have to live just one minute’s walk away in order to secure a place on the school roll.

Based on last year’s offers, the last child offered a place at Royds Hall Community School in Huddersfield lived 0.71 miles away – a 14-minute walk away.

There were seven primary schools in Kirklees and one in Calderdale where the last child offered a place lived less than five minutes walk away.

The last child offered a place at Westmoor Primary School in Dewsbury lived just 0.06 miles from the school, a walk that would take around one minute.

Pupils given places at Heaton Avenue Primary School in Cleckheaton needed to live just one-and-a-half minutes from the school at 0.07 miles away, while the last child offered a place at High Bank Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Liversedge lived just 0.11 miles away, a walk of around two minutes.

Over in Calderdale, the last child offered a place at the Halifax Academy lived 0.74 miles away.

Last places tend to be offered to children who do not fit other categories, such as having siblings at the school or faith, meaning if you fit other criteria you may have more of a chance of getting a place even if you live further away.

Estimates are based on a walking speed of three miles per hour or 20 minutes to walk a mile.

Figures for the distance from the school of the last child offered a place for each school come from Freedom of Information requests to councils. Some schools may not be included if they handle their own admissions process.

Distance may be used by schools as the last criteria for offering places, after siblings and religious criteria, or it may be used as a tiebreaker where there are more applications than places in some categories. Not all schools use distance if places are filled through other criteria.