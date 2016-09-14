Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It was a scorcher – but not quite a record-breaker.

The temperature in Huddersfield on Tuesday sent the mercury soaring to 26.7C (80F), just half a degree below the all-time record.

According to Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens hazy cloud in the afternoon kept record temperatures at bay – but there’s another chance to break the record on Wednesday.

“Though we fell just short of the hottest September day it was still, according to my records, the hottest day since 1954. We were very close to the record and it was an absolute scorcher,” he said.

Throughout the day families packed parks across Huddersfield and workers escaped the office for a few minutes in the sun.

After a close and humid night, another hot day is on the cards for Wednesday and Paul said: “We probably have a better chance at the record on Wednesday.”

The highest temperature recorded in Huddersfield in September is 27.2C (81F).

Meanwhile, the Met Office confirmed that Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far in the UK.

Temperatures in Gravesend, Kent, peaked at 34C (93F) making it the hottest September day since 1911.

Heathrow and Kew Gardens in London followed Kent with temperatures of 32.8C at lunchtime.

Heatwave warnings were issued for parts of England for the first time ever in September.

A heatwave alert is triggered when the daily maximum temperature is expected to exceed the average by 5C (9F) for more than two consecutive days.