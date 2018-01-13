Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “stress epidemic” is to blame for a rise in the number of Kirklees teachers on long-term sick leave, it is claimed.

Now a local Liberal Democrat councillor is calling for more support from employers for teachers facing “burn-out” due to pressures of work – including unpaid overtime – continual changes to curriculum and assessment regimes, anxiety and mental illness.

However, a Kirklees Council spokesman said not all stress and mental health issues related to the workplace and said the council went “above and beyond” to support its employees.

Research by the Lib Dems nationally show there were 48 teachers in Kirklees on long-term stress leave in 2016/17 – up by 33% on the previous 12 months. It means that for every 100 local teachers, almost one of them was on long-term leave of one month or more for stress and mental health issues.

Of the 5,117 teachers employed in Kirklees in 2016/2017, the total number of days staff were recorded as being absent because of stress was 4,315. That compares with 3,309 days the previous year when 5,252 teachers were employed. In 2015/2016, there were 36 teachers recorded as being absent due to stress for one month or more.

The figures follow Freedom of Information (FoI) requests by the Lib Dems sent to 152 councils in England.

Data from the 82 councils to respond revealed 3,750 teachers signed off on long-term sick leave last academic year – equal to one in 83 teachers and a rise of 5% from the previous year.

Lindley Lib Dem councillor Cahal Burke said: “The rise in teachers off work with stress across Kirklees and nationally is deeply worrying. The findings reflect the inordinate pressures that teachers have to face.

“I think that there’s been an increased focus on targets and the current model in education requires teachers to demonstrate that they’ve met their targets, but there’s also an emphasis towards disciplinary action and dismissal, rather than support, when targets have not been achieved.

“The increase in stress and anxiety among teachers is contributing to the recruitment and retention issues that we are experiencing in this country. In Kirklees, we need to fight to end the real-term cuts to pay for teachers and help to ensure that they are not overworked and undervalued.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The FoI details stress and mental health, but it is wrong to assume that symptoms all relate to the workplace.

“In Kirklees we have close relationships with schools and encourage them to use the resources we have regarding stress and mental health issues. This involves access to employee health care, HR and other support teams. We also encourage schools and teachers to support each other as many of the issues are not unique to individual schools.

“Kirklees goes above and beyond to support employees, for example those schools who use our employee health care services have access to Care First Employee Assistance Programme, online and telephone-based counselling, on-site counsellors with one highly trained in trauma support, an on-site physiotherapist, a number of occupational health nurses with stress and mental health qualifications, as well as healthy eating and lifestyle advisers.”