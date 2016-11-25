Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pubs, cafes and takeaways in Slaithwaite have been handed a potential business bonus courtesy of a bright idea by local Scouts.

Members of Slaithwaite Explorer Scouts conceived, researched and designed Slaithwaite Food & Drink, a community leaflet featuring 26 businesses in their home village, all of which made donations towards printing costs.

The leaflet has been produced in time for Slaithwaite’s Christmas Lights switch-on tomorrow (SATURDAY NOV 26) and will be available from local shops, cafes, tourist information offices and train stations in Huddersfield.

Local café owner Janice, from Vanilla Bean, said: “This is a fantastic idea, which local traders have wanted to get off the ground for some time. So well done Scouts for taking the initiative!”

Group Scout leader Richard Izzard said other types of businesses were now interested in following suit.

Slaithwaite’s Christmas lights will be switched on between 4pm and 5pm at the village Christmas tree in front of the Shoulder of Mutton pub.