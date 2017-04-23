Watch Paige sing to Ed Sheeran - before giving hi

Scouts in Huddersfield led a celebration of their patron saint.

They staged their seventh St George’s Day parade in Beaumont Park on Sunday.

The youngsters marched from the lodge gates at the Crosland Moor park down the main drive to the bandstand where they sang songs and renewed their promise.

Some of them spoke about what Scouting means to them and they led some campfire songs for the Huddersfield South West District.

Their parade then returned to the lodge, passing the saluting bay below the bandstand where the Mayor of Kirklees and other dignitaries stood.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Members of Huddersfield Brass Band were on hand to support the spectacle as the Scouts passed carrying colourful flags.

The 17th Linthwaite Explorers held the St George’s Flag, while the 14th Marsden Explorers carried the Union Flag.

The District Flag was handled by the 33rd Slaithwaite Explorers and the 4th Golcar Scouts carried the District Beaver Flag.

Beth Halligan, the district’s youth commissioner, described the event as very important for local Scouts and hailed it as a big success.

She said: “This year was very different as we were missing several key members of our Scouting team as they were at Windsor to receive awards for their services.

“We took this opportunity to allow some of the young people to take the reins a little.

“They were involved in the running and also small parts of the decision making at the parade, such as writing about what Scouting means to them.”