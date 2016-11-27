Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbers escaped with cash and cigarettes following a raid at an off-licence.

The robbery took place at Rana’s Food and Booze on Huddersfield Road, at the junction with Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, at around 7.55 on Saturday night.

The two male suspects walked past the shop and peered in before turning around and entering.

One suspect pulled out a screwdriver and threatened the cashier before the pair fled.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman said: “Two males in possession of a screwdriver were walking along the road past the shop.

“They’ve looked at the shop and then gone in to rob it and have taken cash and cigarettes.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime number 13160707441.