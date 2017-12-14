Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An attempt to create a little festive cheer was dampened when someone tore down Christmas decorations in Golcar.

The hand-knitted bunting had been placed in trees on Town End by Golcar Library’s Knit and Natter group.

But the group were left downcast after one Scrooge took it all down and dumped it in a plastic carrier bag claiming it was a “hazard” to passing traffic.

Writing on the Facebook page, Friends of Golcar Library said: “It had been stuffed into a Co-op bag with a note and left by the trees next to the car park.”

The note said: “Removed for safety hazard to cars. Please do not reattach.”

Golcar Library added: “This bunting was high enough not to cause any issue with cars.

“How petty and disgraceful that the bunting was pulled down. Our ladies are proud of Golcar and wanted the locals to enjoy some handmade bunting this Christmas. I hope you’re happy, whoever you are.”