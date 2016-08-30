Huddersfield man Chris Wilks, who is hoping to become a flavour tester for crisp maker Seabrook Crisps

It’s crunch time for a Huddersfield man who has been shortlisted to win his dream job as a crisp flavour taster.

Chris Wilks is one of just three lucky people to be shortlisted in a nationwide competition to win the ultimate job as Seabrook Crisps’ first ever official flavour taster.

The Bradford-based crisp maker launched a search last month to find its Seabrook Champion, who will test out the brand’s future flavours for a whole year.

The company was inundated with fun films from fans describing why they should be the honorary champion.

Chris took the opportunity to declare his true love for Seabrook Crisps in his quirky, tongue-in-cheek film clip.

The 38-year-old supply teacher’s clip has been posted on the Seabrook Crisps Facebook page, along with the other two shortlisted films from Janine Allen from Rotherham and Hollie Phimister from Otley.

Followers are invited to ‘like’ their favourite film to crown the overall Champion.

The three finalists will each receive a year’s supply of their favourite Seabrook Crisps crinkle cut flavour, which is a whopping 384 packets of crisps in total.

The winner will also exclusively sample new flavours for the brand and receive a VIP tour of the Seabrook factory in Bradford.

Chris said: “I can’t believe I’ve been shortlisted. It’s an amazing feeling.

“A while back my wife and I were talking about how being a taste tester for Seabrook Crisps would be my dream job, so when we saw the competition on Facebook I knew I had to go for it.

“Being the official Seabrook Champion would genuinely be a dream come true.”

Seabrook Crisps marketing director, Kevin Butterworth, said: “We’re delighted with the response to the Seabrook Champion competition and loved watching all of the clips from our dedicated fans.

“We’re proud of our reputation for making great tasting, crunchy crisps and it’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a true fan to help develop our range even further.

“Good luck to all of those who have made the shortlist.”