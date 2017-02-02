Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you come across this Siberian husky on the moors then the owner says there’s no need to be be afraid.

For nine-month-old Kenai vanished while out on a dog walk and he may well be on the moors above Holmfirth.

His owner Patricia Bradshaw took him for a walk in a quarry near her home at Tintwistle on the Woodhead Pass ... but he vanished.

Despite searching extensively there has been no sight of him and now Patricia wonders if he’s headed our way over Holme Moss.

She said: “Our vet says a husky can actually walk 100 miles a day – we certainly hope he’s not gone that far.

“He’s really soft ... he’s just like a big baby.”

Kenai is microchipped and anyone who spots him can contact Patricia on 07541 820328.