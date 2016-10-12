Login Register
Search continues for missing Dewsbury man Robert Bidski

Three mountain rescue teams brought in to assist police

West Yorkshire Police
Missing Robert Bidski

The search for missing Dewsbury man Robert Bidsky continues today.

Robert Bidski, 60, was last seen in Chickenley and was reported missing by his family on Monday at 9pm.

Police and mountain rescue teams have been urgently searching woodlands after his car was found abandoned near Bretton Park on Denby Dale Road.

A team of volunteers from Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, Colne Valley Search and Rescue and Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team were asked to assist police in the search.

Owen Phillips, of Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, said: “We were called to assist the search of woodland at Bretton at 2am on Tuesday after the discovery of Mr Bidski’s car.

“The search continued through the day, finishing at night fall at 6.45pm. We were helped in the morning by search dogs.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue search for missing man Robert Bidski
“In the afternoon Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team, Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team and our colleagues from Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team joined us in the search.

“We carried out a detailed search of a two sq km area directly around where the vehicle was discovered.”

Mr Bidski is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with grey hair and a goatee beard.

He was wearing a grey, wool waist-length jacket with blue, faded jeans and grey shoes when he was last seen.

Pc Bronwyn Carter, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Robert and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Pc Carter via 101 quoting log number 1665 of October 10.

