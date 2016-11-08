Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on to find a base for young people in Linthwaite.

It comes amid reports of unruly behaviour by teenagers in and around the village over the last few weeks.

Locals have said objects have been thrown at cars, bus shelters have been damaged and youths have been seen rampaging through people’s gardens.

Councillors, local police officers and youth workers have met and spoken to residents and the young people themselves to find a way out of the recent trouble.

There have been around 20 reported incidents to police in the last week, all for low level anti-social behaviour but nothing that has yet been classed as criminal.

Clr Rob Walker, a Colne Valley Labour councillor, said they wanted to look for a positive way forward and also tackle the public’s perception of what is happening.

“Myself and Clr Donna Bellamy met with police and looked at what reports have come in,” he said.

“We met with youth workers and they have been going out from 6pm-9pm for the last few weeks to talk to the young people to get a picture of what’s been happening.

“Some things have become clear. There is some low-level anti-social behaviour and police have been speaking to the young people and telling them what happens if it carries on.

“The other issue is about public perception. There was one report on social media about a firework being thrown into a restaurant.

“We were all concerned on hearing that, but the police report is that a firework was thrown but it wasn’t in a restaurant, it was on Manchester Road.

“Clearly no-one condones throwing fireworks, so I think it’s a case of Chinese whispers and the story changing as it’s told to someone new.

“Police told us on Monday that they have increased patrols and they will keep those extra patrols going.

“If there is a view that the police are not responding I want to reassure people they are very active.

Lindley residents left "frightened and vulnerable" after anti-social behaviour by youths

“And Youth Services have agreed they will continue their work on an evening.

“We will also explore with the young people about finding a base, similar to The Basement in Slaithwaite.”

Colne Valley Tory councillor Bellamy has already reached out to the Linthwaite community on Facebook and wants suggestions for a youth base.

Clr Walker added: “We all agree that we want to nip this in the bud.

“Everyone involved wants to tackle this problem whilst maintaining a sense of proportion and avoiding causing undue anxiety amongst older people and demonising all young people in the area.”