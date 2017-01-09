Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued an appeal to find the good Samaritans who stopped to help a woman attacked by a man on Zetland Street in Huddersfield town centre.

The woman was having an argument with a man shortly before 6pm on Friday when he assaulted her.

The victim fell to the floor as her attacker walked away.

A number of people saw the assault and rushed to help her.

Police are now appealing for the witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail in connection with the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information which can help the police, are urged to contact Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting crime reference 13170008682.