Search is on for Huddersfield's most over-the-top goal celebration

The search is on for Huddersfield’s most over-the-top goal celebrations.

The Rope Walk pub, near the John Smith’s Stadium, is looking for locals whose video antics match those of the footballers on the pitch.

A £1,000 prize is up for grabs for the most outrageous celebration in a competition backed by former player Jimmy Bullard, whose 2008 goal celebration mocking Hull City manager Phil Brown is consistently ranked amongst the top ten of all time.

Offering his tips on the perfect pub goal celebration, Jimmy said: “It’s hard to beat the excitement you feel when your team scores. In the case of the professionals their celebrations are often remembered more than the goals.

“Outside the stadium there’s no better place to watch a game than down the pub, so we’re now turning the tables in a search to find the best Huddersfield football fan celebration. Whether you pull your shirt over your head like Ravenelli, do the Peter Crouch robot, or something completely different, we want to see it.”

To enter the competition, go to www.facebook.com/GKSeasonTicket before Sunday October 2.

* Do you have footage of an on-field goal celebration from grassroots Huddersfield football? Drop us a line at digital@examiner.co.uk