Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search is on for Huddersfield's most over-the-top goal celebration

  • By

Rope Walk pub asking for video footage

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town's Nahki Wells celebrates scoring his side's second goal.
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town's Nahki Wells celebrates scoring his side's second goal.

The search is on for Huddersfield’s most over-the-top goal celebrations.

The Rope Walk pub, near the John Smith’s Stadium, is looking for locals whose video antics match those of the footballers on the pitch.

A £1,000 prize is up for grabs for the most outrageous celebration in a competition backed by former player Jimmy Bullard, whose 2008 goal celebration mocking Hull City manager Phil Brown is consistently ranked amongst the top ten of all time.

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Offering his tips on the perfect pub goal celebration, Jimmy said: “It’s hard to beat the excitement you feel when your team scores. In the case of the professionals their celebrations are often remembered more than the goals.

“Outside the stadium there’s no better place to watch a game than down the pub, so we’re now turning the tables in a search to find the best Huddersfield football fan celebration. Whether you pull your shirt over your head like Ravenelli, do the Peter Crouch robot, or something completely different, we want to see it.”

To enter the competition, go to www.facebook.com/GKSeasonTicket before Sunday October 2.

* Do you have footage of an on-field goal celebration from grassroots Huddersfield football? Drop us a line at digital@examiner.co.uk

Today's top stories

We love our clap banners Rape gang jailed Robin Hood's grave Abuse for redheads
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

"I think I'll even celebrate if he scores an own goal tonight": Huddersfield Town fans react to Michael Hefele's first league start

There's been lots of love for the big German on Twitter

Related Tags

Organisations
Facebook
Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield
    Tree crashes down onto two cars in Huddersfield Road
  2. Lockwood
    Lockwood tip fire: Albert Street to close today as shocking pictures of rubbish mound revealed
  3. Ford
    Man seriously injured in collision at accident blackspot in Scapegoat Hill
  4. Kingsgate
    First look round Huddersfield's new TK Maxx store
  5. Lockwood
    Albert Street closure: Alternative routes for commuters as fire crews close road

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent