The search for a missing pony has ended in tragedy.

An appeal had gone out to reunite five-year-old Clark Pattison from Shepley with his missing pony Smokey after he disappeared on Thursday.

People had searched the area but at 1pm today a postal worker discovered Smokey’s body on wasteland off fields close to The Knowle in Shepley.

Clark’s mum Sarah-Jane Pattison said it looked as though Smokey had got caught up in some tree stalks and may have broken his neck in his desperation to get out of them.

Smokey’s disappearance has caused a lot of upset – not just for Clark and his brothers Dexter and Flynn but his field mates Danny and Rocky. They have been waiting at the gate and haven’t moved since he disappeared.

Sarah said: “We have told Clark and he’s very upset – it’s absolutely heartbreaking for the children.

“We had checked that spot over the weekend and Smokey wasn’t there then so we don’t know where he’s been. We think he was trying to make his way back to his field when he died.”

Smokey, an eight-year-old ‘Welsh A’ pony, went missing on Thursday and was last seen near the Shepley Spring factory at around 2pm that day.

The grey pony had been a gift from Clark’s late grandpa Richard.