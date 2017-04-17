Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Voice UK is looking for next year’s vocal superstar ... and the search is starting in Huddersfield.

The annual British talent show has began its nationwide hunt for 2018’s winner.

Talent scouts (not the TV’s shows celebrity judges will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Jones and Gavin Rossdale) are visiting open mic nights across the country.

They will visit a casual open mic night at Vinyl Tap record store in John William Street in the town centre at 6pm on May 8. The event, which will not be filmed, will operate on a first come first served.

Under 18s will only be permitted if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

This year’s contest has only just finished with 21-year-old Mo Adeniran from Warrington being crowned the winner.

The Nigerian singer overcome the odds to appear on the show after he suffering the heartbreak of losing one of his closest friends who died from a drugs overdose.