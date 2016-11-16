Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners trying to protect their village from development are reeling after more houses were added to proposals.

Kirklees Council has published the second draft of its housing masterplan dubbed the Local Plan earlier this month.

Members of Green Alert in Lepton (GAIL) have discovered sites they were opposing now have 121 more homes on them than in the first draft.

They are now warning all groups opposing sites in the Local Plan to double check the details.

GAIL, which is being backed by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, had already submitted objections to 730 homes on eight different sites.

While some of the sites were rejected, new ones have been added re-named or re-drawn, increasing the capacity to 851 houses on six sites.

The Examiner has already revealed that 32 new sites have been added to the controversial Local Plan.

GAIL spokesperson, John Davies, said: “We’re hugely concerned about Kirklees’ revised plan.

“Communities need to carefully examine the latest proposals.

“The council seems determined to build irrespective of the views of the community and the devastating implications.”

Mr Davies said the plan for Lepton involved building 661 of the 851 homes on green belt land.

He said: “We don’t know why they’ve increased the numbers.

“730 was bad enough but to go up to 851 homes is a disaster.

“Of the six sites in Lepton, three are green belt. It will mean a loss of about 50 acres of green belt.

“Part of one of the plots was previously judged in 2001 by an independent inspector at a public enquiry to be green belt which formed part of the countryside and which should be kept permanently open.

“This conclusion was supported and adopted by Kirklees Council.

“We’re also concerned Kirklees isn’t taking sufficient account of the impact on infrastructure.

“Can Penistone Road, Rowley Lane and Wakefield Road cope?

“Both local schools here are already at capacity.

“And we’ve heard nothing from the clinical commissioning group as to what extent they’ve considered the impact of 1,800 extra people will have on health services.

“Will the GPs be able to cope?”

GAIL intends to host a public meeting on the plans to raise awareness among the community.

It is provisionally arranged for Tuesday, November 29 at the Highlanders Sports and Social Club on Wakefield Road, Lepton.

Kirklees Council is currently consulting with the public on its Local Plan.

Documents and maps can be viewed online at www.kirklees.gov.uk/localplan