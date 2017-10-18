The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A SECOND video has emerged that allegedly shows a taxi driver watching the news while driving.

The 59-second clip shows a mobile phone, which is in a holder attached to the windscreen, playing a video.

At one point, it drops sideways and the Royal Taxis driver puts it back in position. A sat nav is also visible.

Passenger Toni Colley claims the driver was scrolling through Facebook and watching news videos on the app.

(Image: UGC HDE)

The 22-year-old, who got a 15-minute lift from her home in Cowlersley to Huddersfield town centre, said: “I use Royal Taxis all the time as they’re decently-priced and normally the drivers are lovely.

“But I’ve had this guy a couple of times and he’s just constantly on his phone.

“This time, he’d watched two or three videos by the time we got to town. One of them was a news video in a different language on Facebook - it looked like people on a panel talking.

“Regardless of whether he was watching anything or not, he shouldn’t have been on his phone. You’re not even meant to touch your phone whilst driving, let alone have Facebook videos up and playing.”

The news comes after Amy Davison-Quinn, who had previously complained to the taxi firm, posted similar a video on Facebook.

Dozens of other passengers mirrored her complaints, with some recommending commuters use Golcar-based A Star Taxi instead.

Kirsty Thewlis backed the women up, saying: “One driver who’s picked me up twice now watches the news on his phone while driving. Really, really dangerous!”

Leah Ackroyd commented: “A short while ago, I was in a taxi and the driver was video Skyping his family in a foreign country, barely paying attention to the road and also was using his other phone to talk to someone.

“It’s like, ‘C’mon, I know you work very long hours, but surely you can do this at home...not whilst driving!

“I’m just thankful my child wasn’t with me in the car.”

Lucy Williams said: “I’ve had a Royal Taxis driver on a video chat whilst driving before. I suppose it is illegal too but never thought at the time because it was hands-free.”

Amy’s video was filmed this week and Toni’s was filmed two months ago.

Throughout Toni’s clip, the seat belt alarm can be heard, but it is legal for taxi drivers to not wear a seat belt.

The driver’s licence number is 8488.

A spokesperson for the taxi firm, which is based in Manchester Road in Linthwaite, would not provide a comment.