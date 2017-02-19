Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second man has been arrested following a suspected assault on a man and a fire at a Lindley hair salon on Saturday morning.

The ambulance service was called to Marcus Sewell’s shop in Acre Street at 9.20am after a man in his 40s was assaulted.

Police officers and fire crew attended and the victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke and rib injuries.

Today (Sun) Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID said: “Two 19-year-old men are in custody awaiting interview on suspicion of assault.

“The victim is making progress in hospital.”

Watch commander Julian King, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said the fire was out when crews arrived.

He said some plastic had been on fire and there was significant smoke damage.