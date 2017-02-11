Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have charged another man with attempted murder following a shooting in Dewsbury last week.

Owais Ashfaq, 18, of Gladstone Street, Bradford was due to appear before Bradford Magistrates this morning.

He is also charged with robbery and attempted robbery following a firearms incident in Cemetery Road, Dewsbury on Wednesday, February 1.

Hasnain Khan, who is also 18 and from Bradford, was charged and appeared at Bradford Magistrates yesterday in relation to the same incident.

Three other men, aged 19, 30 and 31 have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident, close to two schools near Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park, left a 24-year-old man in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

An update on his condition has not been provided.