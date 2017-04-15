Do you know what ‘NIFOC’ or ‘Code 9’ means? They’re part of a secret sexting code used by teenagers.
The code allows teenagers to swap explicit messages without prying parents finding out what they’re up to.
While this might be a way for teenagers to deal covertly with their raging hormones it also has a sinister side.
It can lead to dangerous encounters and can be used by adult predators trying to groom teenagers.
That’s why the Police Service of Northern Island (PSNI) began sharing a list decoding the terms.
It was originally created by American technology show host Kim Komando.
Here’s what a few of the terms mean:
CU46 - See you for sex
NIFOC - Naked in front of computer
GYPO - Get your pants off
PAL - Parents are listening
9, CD9 or Code 9 - Parents are nearby
WTTP - Want to trade pictures?