Do you know what ‘NIFOC’ or ‘Code 9’ means? They’re part of a secret sexting code used by teenagers.

The code allows teenagers to swap explicit messages without prying parents finding out what they’re up to.

While this might be a way for teenagers to deal covertly with their raging hormones it also has a sinister side.

It can lead to dangerous encounters and can be used by adult predators trying to groom teenagers.

That’s why the Police Service of Northern Island (PSNI) began sharing a list decoding the terms.

It was originally created by American technology show host Kim Komando.

Here’s what a few of the terms mean:

CU46 - See you for sex

NIFOC - Naked in front of computer

GYPO - Get your pants off

PAL - Parents are listening

9, CD9 or Code 9 - Parents are nearby

WTTP - Want to trade pictures?

And here's the full list:

Sexting codes used by teenagers
