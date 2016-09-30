Security guards have been brought in at Lockwood tip site

The vast mound of rubbish at the Hunter tip site

Security staff have been told to guard a fire-ravaged Lockwood tip site after concerns over trespassers.

Kirklees Council released a statement on the former Hunter Group site on Wednesday, revealing worries over people’s safety and answering questions.

It follow concerns from Green Party councillor Andrew Cooper, who voiced fears earlier this year that children could get onto the site.

In a statement posted oneline a Kirklees Council spokesman said: “We have been advised that unauthorised people have been accessing the site.

“This represents a safety risk for those involved. Therefore, we will be providing a security presence on the site.

“For health and safety reasons the public right of way next to the site has been closed.”

Adam Fazakerley shot this shocking video of the tip after the fire reignited this week

The council answered several questions rising from public concerns over the site, as plans are hatched to remove all the waste in order to eliminate traces of the fire.

They also revealed that fire services are continuing to visit the site up to four times a day to curb the blaze.

Referring to legal action taken against former site operator Sam Hunter, the spokesman said: “In May 2016, the council started injunction proceedings requiring Hunters to reduce the amount and type of waste on site to comply with planning permission.

“An injunction is one of the strongest legal powers available.

An excavator working on the Hunters tip site at Lockwood helping with the damping down by Huddersfield fire crews after the recent fire.

“It means a court can order an individual or an organisation to start or stop doing something, and if they do not follow what is put in place, they would be liable for sanctions.”

Another question posed on the website asked what was being done to control the fire.

The council spokesman said: “When the fire broke out the council responded as part of our emergency planning process to support the fire service.

“The operators and leaseholders of part of the site did not respond to attempts by the council to contact them.

“At this point, the council stepped in to seek permission from the Environment Agency to move the waste to create a fire break, and reduce the risk to the neighbouring business.

“The council cannot legally take any action to move the waste without the permission of the Environment Agency as they are responsible for licensing waste management operations on the site.

“Whilst the fire break was successful in reducing risk to neighbouring properties, the seat of the fire still sits in an inaccessible location at the centre of the site.”

Drone footage shot by Sky View Yorkshire of the former Hunter Group tip site at Lockwood

Kirklees have issued general health advice, with guidance from Public Health England, following fears over effects the smoke may have on residents.

The council said: “Any smoke can be an irritant and, in areas which are affected by smoke, you should stay indoors as much as possible and keep doors and windows closed.

“People who suffer asthma should make sure they always carry their inhaler.”

Kirklees say they are now putting plans in place to clear the site.

They said: “The only feasible way of accessing the fire is to remove waste from the site to create a full firebreak.

“The council is working with our waste management contractors SUEZ to plan this work and we have started the preliminary work under emergency powers. “We will also be removing the standing water, as soon as possible, as this is the main source of smell on the site.”