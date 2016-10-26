Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are hunting two men after two violent robberies yesterday (Tuesday).

The first incident happened between noon and 12.15pm at LLoyds Bank on Albion Street, Cleckheaton.

A security man walked into the bank carrying several thousand pounds in cash and was approached by two male suspects who assaulted him and stole the money.

They fled in a dark blue Mini with black alloy wheels, which was waiting outside the building.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The second incident occurred on Burnley Mills Road, Gomersal, at 12.50pm, in which another male victim who was putting up signs on the road was assaulted.

They stole his vehicle, which is described as a white Renault panel van and left in the direction of Spen Lane.

The victim suffered minor injuries but was left distressed by the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white man, of stocky build and around 5ft 6ins while the second man was white, of a skinny build and 5ft tall.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We believe these two robberies are linked and are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they were in the area of either of these incidents to help us with our enquiries.

“Both victims in these incidents thankfully suffered minor injuries, but have been left distressed by their ordeals.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, saw anyone behaving suspiciously, or saw either of the vehicles to come forward and contact the police.”

Contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting reference 13160511074 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

