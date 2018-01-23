The video will start in 8 Cancel

A security van driver has been left with serious injuries after a corrosive substance was sprayed in his face during a robbery in Brighouse.

The drama unfolded at around 1pm when the G4S driver was sprayed in the face with ‘ammonia’ after getting out of his van outside Barclays Bank in Briggate.

Police, fire and ambulance responded and sealed off the scene and a cordon remains in place.

An investigation is now underway to hunt a single male suspect who ran off with the cash box the guard was holding.

The victim is being treated in Calderdale Royal Infirmary with serious facial injuries.

Duncan Watson, Area Risk Consultant for G4S Cash Solutions, said: One of our cash crews was the victim of a violent attack during a routine service on Briggate, Brighouse.

“Our employee has suffered serious facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. He has understandably been left very shaken by this vicious attack.

“We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attack can be brought to justice.”

Witnesses told how three women were coming out of the bank but avoided getting caught up in the incident.

One said: “They were coming out of the bank just as it happened and witnesed the whole thing.

“I’ve heard a security guard was attacked. I hope he is alright.”

Another man at the scene said: “Police were here very quickly and they cordoned off the bank and the van, then three ambulances and the fire brigade in a white van.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is believed the victim had an ammonia type substance sprayed in his face, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at Calderdale Royal Infirmary.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 870 of 23/01.”