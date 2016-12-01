Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirkwood Hospice’s annual Light up a Life ceremonies will be this weekend.

Each December Kirkwood Hospice invites friends and relatives to celebrate the lives of loved ones by dedicating a light in their honour to illuminate the beautiful beech tree in the hospice gardens. The annual Light up a Life ceremonies will be in the Dalton Hospice grounds on Saturday and Sunday (Dec 3 and 4) at 4.30pm.

An indoor service will also take place at the Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury on Saturday, December 10 at 12 noon.

The outdoor events will be ticketed (free admission), with 400 tickets available on both days so those wishing to attend are urged to book tickets as soon as possible.

Trusts and Legacies Fundraiser for Kirkwood Hospice, Wasim Hussain, said: “Light up a Life is for anyone wishing to reflect on the life of a loved one – be it someone who has died but is forever in your thoughts, or simply a friend or relative who is away from home at this special time of year.”

Rob Thewlis, from Dalton, will be thinking about his mum at this year’s Light up a Life.

After Rob’s mum, Sue, spent the final week of her life at Kirkwood following a life-limiting illness, Rob’s family relied on the support of the Hospice.

“The hospice staff could not do enough for me and my family,” said Rob. “They completely took away the stress and allowed us to spend precious time with mum.”

To find out more about Light up a Life or to make a dedication visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk or call the fundraising team on 01484 557911.