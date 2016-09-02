Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

As a hoarder Jake Mangle-Wurzel sees uses in the objects that most people throw away.

And after almost half a century at his Lindley Moor home he’s amassed an awful lot.

To an average Joe they may look like junk – but to Jake they each have “a use and a purpose or a memory.”

It was therefore upsetting for the self-styled ‘King of the Eccentrics’ to be given an ultimatum to remove his stuff which has spread from his home onto public land.

The saga between 78-year-old Jake and Kirklees Council has been rolling on for two-and-a-half years.

And now he’s got until next Friday before ‘men with a wagon’ from the council cart his stuff away.

Jake Mangel-Wurzel at his burnt out home.

The stuff stacked up against his boundary fence includes planks of all dimensions, an old easy chair, a ‘lovers’ bench’, and the solid fuel burner that set his caravan on fire last year.

The fire in April 2015 destroyed the static caravan where he was living – five years after an inferno that had gutted the cottage that had been his home for more than 40 years.

Jake is hoping a few volunteers can assist in moving his ‘treasures’ from land which borders a rugby training pitch.

“Two-and-a-half years ago they ordered me to tidy up,” he said. “I’ve made a massive effort already to make most of it disappear but now they’re saying that everything has to disappear from outside my fence.”

Jake admits the council is right to demand he moves his things.

But he says it will be difficult to move them within eight days.

“It’s fair – it’s just it makes life difficult for me,” he said. “I’ve got to move my treasures onto my land which is already inundated.

“Or they say they’re going to come up with a wagon and two men and throw everything in the wagon and make it disappear which would be heartbreaking because all this stuff has a use and a purpose or a memory.”

Give a hoarder any amount of space and they’ll fill it.

Jake considers his tendency towards collecting an ‘affliction’.

“I’m not the only hoarder,” he said. “It’s an affliction – I have to get everything I consider to be precious.

“If I had a castle or half a dozen barns, or if I owned this field, it would never be enough.”