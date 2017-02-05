Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a labour of love.

Mike Denton, a founder member of Huddersfield Birdwatchers’ Club and its current president, has marked the group’s 50th anniversary by writing a book entitled The Natural History of Blackmoorfoot Reservoir.

The book, which took 12 months to compile, pulls together Mike’s many years observing the flora and fauna of the reservoir and surrounding area as well as the club’s own sightings of birds both common and rare at one of the most studied habitats in the Huddersfield district.

It surveys the complete natural history of the site, covering birds, fungi, plants, mammals, arthropods and insects – some 2,407 species in all.

(Photo: handout)

The first section of Mike’s book draws on data compiled by local birdwatchers from the 1940s onwards. It also features colour photos of birds at Blackmoorfoot by club members David Pennington and Nick Mallinson, illustrations by member Mike Pinder, sections on flowering plants by local botanist Jill Lucas and stunning photos of insects by photographer Colin Rew.

The foreword is written by Dr Tim Melling, a senior conservation officer with the RSPB, who has made many TV and radio appearances.

Mike, 66, an ornithologist and professional entomologist, who lives at Crosland Moor and runs his own environmental consultancy, visits Blackmoorfoot most days to observe and record.

He said: “I first went up there in 1965 and I just kept on going. At that time, I was interested in the birds, but in the early 1970s I became interested in beetles and started collating data from Blackmoorfoot.

(Photo: handout)

“The hardest part of writing the book was doing the index. It was a pain in the neck. The problem is that every species has a scientific name and most have a common name – and I had to make an index for both.”

Said Mike: “The thing that makes the site special to me is the view and the variations throughout the year. I love the comings and goings. When is the first swallow going to appear? When are we going to see the last swift?

“At the moment, there is quite a large flock of lapwings and quite a few pink-footed geese flying over. In the woods, you get the nuthatch and the great spotted woodpecker, which you can hear drumming all the time.”

The 528-page limited edition hardback book is priced £25 plus £5 p&p. Tel Mike Denton on 01484 646990 or email michael@atheta.plus.com.

Huddersfield Birdwatchers’ Club runs a programme of talks at which non-members are welcome. Go to www.huddersfieldbirdwatchersclub.co.uk .