Crowds filled Wellhome Park for the annual Brighouse Gala on Saturday.

The colourful procession saw several walking groups, bands and majorettes entertain the crowds as the procession worked its way from Garden Road through the town centre and into the park.

There was something for everyone with the various charity stalls selling toys and games, tombolas, books and fancy dress costumes.

With so many great groups taking part gala organisers had their work cut choosing winners but Brighouse Guides secured the top spot in the walking procession followed by Little Learners Pre-School and Bailiff Bridge Scouts in third place.

On the floats Bridge End Nursery won followed by YMCA and Brighouse Juniors AFC in third.

And donations poured in for local charities who were hosting stalls at the event, with £873.42 collected during the procession.

Other floats were hosted by The Anchormen, Tesco Brighouse, Bash Local and Hipperholme & Lightcliffe Nursery.

At the park there were the usual attractions of the fairground, donkey rides and a steam train.

Returning this year were the ever popular Mini Go Karts and the Fire Engine from Rastrick Fire Station – who also brought their Fire Lifeboat along for children to sit in.

The stage provided entertainment all afternoon with acts by the Scottish Country Dancers, Ryan Noble, Rainey Street Band and cheerleaders.

Brighouse Gala Chairman Peter Charles said: “The committee would like to thank marshalls for providing their trucks and drivers for the procession, the Air Training Corps and West Yorkshire 4 x4 volunteers for marshalling the procession.

“Thanks also go to Tesco Brighouse for sponsoring the stage and to their staff who volunteered on the day, Websters Insurance for sponsoring the gala and to all the volunteers who helped the gala to run smoothly and make it a success and good day for all.”