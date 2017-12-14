Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of community projects in West Yorkshire are set to share a £152,000 windfall.

The cash comes from the Safer Communities Fund headed by West Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williams.

The fund, launched in 2014, is financed through money recovered from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act. This latest funding round brings the total amount of money returned to West Yorkshire communities to more than £2m since 2014.

Thirty-three projects to benefit from the latest round include 11 in Kirklees.

They are Batley Community Outreach Centre, which receives £4,800; Gladiators Boxing Academy in Huddersfield (£4,739); Cloverleaf Advocacy in Dewsbury which helps people with mental health needs, learning disabilities and the elderly (£4,973); Kirklees Council Prevent Team (£4,830); SKY Positive Minds which empowers women and children so they look at life more positively (£5,000); Kirklees & Calderdale Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre (£3,924); mental health charity Support to Recovery (£4,964); Thornhill Lees Community Centre (£4,958); Kirklees Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Trust (£5,000); Kirklees Council Communities Team (£4,550); The Welcome Centre (£4,700).

Mr Burns-Williams said: “The Safer Communities Fund is now going into its fourth year and it is a real delight every single time to be able to help such worthy causes, who may be feeling the impact of wider cuts to their budgets.”