An artist using dance, music and drama to explore diversity in England today is coming to Huddersfield.

Akeim Toussaint Buck, a graduate of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance, will bring his solo work, Windows of Displacement, to the Pure Heart arts and holistic health centre in Station Street in the town centre.

The session, which will include a performance of parts of the work and a discussion about it, will run from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, January 14. The performance draws on Akeim’s own experiences of displacement as a Jamaican citizen now living in the UK as well as exploring historical and current political references around imperialism, colonialism and displacement.

The Arts Council-funded project, supported by Yorkshire Dance, has also been taken to audiences at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds and the Civic Theatre in Barnsley.

Since graduating, Akeim has been involved in a number of projects working with a wide range of artists – combining expressive skills such as dance, writing and poetry, beat-box, singing and acting.

Despina Hafiz, of the Pure Heart Centre, said: “Windows of Displacement is an amazing, strong dance-based theatre performance piece that deserves to be supported as much as possible.”

To attend the free event email despinahafiz@gmail.com