Burglars trashed neighbouring shops after a well-planned raid in which they took a wall down brick by brick.

Raiders struck at Modaphone, a mobile phone shop, in Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, last weekend.

They broke in through a wall at the back and used bolt-cutters to lift steel panels off the roof.

Once inside the building the raiders found their way into neighbouring shops Mistic Essence and Lavender Hill Florists.

They stole various items from Modaphone but failed to break open the safe. Between £5,000 and £10,000-worth of damage was caused.

But more than just steal the burglars trashed Modaphone and Mistic Essence causing mindless damage, which took days to clear up.

Mohamed Pandor, 49, who has run the shop for 18 years, said this was his third raid in two years and he was no longer insured.

“They clearly targeted my shop and broke in at the back, taking the wall out brick by brick,” he said. “Once you are inside you don’t know which shop is which.

“They spent a lot of time in here and it was obviously well-planned. It’s a solid steel roof and they used bolt cutters to lift part of the roof off.

“The place was really ransacked and they took the security cameras and smashed the hard drive.”

Next door at Mistic Essence, a spiritual supplies and gift shop, Cliff Craven, 46, who runs the shop with his partner Beverley Clayton, was gutted.

A laptop, iPad, iPod and charity boxes were stolen – along with a 12-14 inch hunting knife display item – but Cliff said it was the wanton damage that hurt most.

“The damage was just mindless,” he said. “Stealing is one thing but there was no need to trash the place and break things. That’s what hurt us most.

“They have been in every single room and thrown things around.”

There was also a small fridge in the shop and Cliff believes the raiders swigged from drinks as they went round the shop. He is hoping that might bring a DNA match.

Both shops were quickly up and running again with Cliff grateful to friends for their help.

The raid happened on Sunday, January 7 and police were called at 6pm.

A police spokesman appealed for anyone with information to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180010733 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.