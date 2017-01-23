Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 50 drivers were caught every hour during a police crackdown on illegal mobile phone use behind the wheel – and the numbers nabbed in West Yorkshire are rising alarmingly.

Officers handed out 7,966 fixed penalty notices for the offence in a week-long national campaign in November.

The tally – equivalent to a rate of more than 1,000 every day and 47 an hour – is the highest yet for a week of enforcement on “distraction driving”.

By comparison, the totals for three previous initiatives were 2,690 in May 2015, 2,276 in September 2015 and 2,323 in May last year.

In West Yorkshire 5,906 offences have been recorded by West Yorkshire Police in the last three years – 2,785 in 2014, 2,790 in 2015 and 3,631 in 2016.

It comes as the Department of Transport is set to introduce legislation doubling the punishment for using a handheld mobile phone while driving – with the fine rising from £100 to £200 and penalty points increasing from three to six.

Sgt Gary Roper from the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Support Unit said: “We are also seeing a growing trend of motorists updating social media, streaming music or videos, checking emails and generally surfing the internet while also being in control of a vehicle.

“This is really concerning as research has shown that driving while using a phone makes you four times more likely to be involved in a collision and studies by the Transport Research Laboratory suggest that using a hand-held mobile while driving can be more dangerous than drink-driving.

“If you are convicted of driving carelessly or dangerously while using a hand-held phone you can be disqualified from driving, receive a large fine and up to two years imprisonment.”

Gary Rae, campaigns director for Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake, added: “The law needs to be much tougher with this type of offence. Younger drivers, especially those aged between 25 and 34, simply aren’t getting the message about the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving. Doing any other complex task while driving hugely increases your chance of crashing.”

A recent survey by Brake and Direct Line revealed around half of drivers aged between 25 and 34 are taking huge risks by texting, using apps or going online on their mobiles when they are behind the wheel.

More than half (55%) of 25-34 year old drivers questioned admitted they had sent or read a text message on their mobile while behind the wheel of their car in the last year.

Despite it being illegal to use a hand-held mobile phone at all while driving, more than four in 10 (42%) revealed they send or read messages at least once a week. One in five young drivers (18-24) confirmed they regularly text and/or instant message when they are behind the wheel.