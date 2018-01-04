The video will start in 8 Cancel

These child abusers, groomers, rapists and other sex offenders were locked up in 2017.

January

Mark Cockroft, of Norristhorpe, was jailed for four years for raping a girl when he was 14. The victim was approximately six years younger than him at the time.

February

Julian Mark Ridgeway, was sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with a horse.

March

Adam Mitchell, of Mirfield, was jailed for 27 months for secretly filming a teenage girl while she was getting dressed.

April

Rybicki, of, Dewsbury, was sent down for two years for exposing himself on a bus in Mirfield.

Joseph Wilson, of Netherton, was caged for five years for a violent sexual assault on a woman in her own home while her boyfriend was out at the off-licence.

May

Simon Harrison, of Deighton, was handed a 12-year prison term for a series of horrific sex offences against a young girl.

Reece Whitehead, from Milnsbridge, was jailed for 13 years for beating, torturing and repeatedly raping a woman.

Christopher Hardisty was given 21 years in prison for repeatedly raping a girl when she was between the ages of 12 and 15.

'Paedophile partners' Andrew Bristow (left) and Michael Peters are serving a total of 18 years for a variety of vile crimes against children, including rape.

June

Christopher Mark Price, of Flockton Moor, was sent down for five years for attempting to rape an unconscious woman in the doorway of shop in Huddersfield town centre.

July

Jonathan Richard Abdy, of Holmfirth, was jailed for four-and-a-half years for the historic rape of a woman.

Aiden Clegg, of Sheepridge, was given four years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl (while he was 18) and getting her pregnant.

August

Daniel Peter Firth was jailed for raping a woman in Paddock.

September

Steven Williams, of Dewsbury, was jailed for 14 years for his part in the 'predatory' rape of a woman in Blackpool.

Paul Lawrence, of Holmfirth, was sent to prison for six years and nine months after he was caught wearing nothing but a dressing gown with a condom and tissues in the pockets.

November

Mark Shah, of Dewsbury, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison for attempting to groom a 12-year-old 'girl'.

Stuart Dilnot, of Cleckheaton, was jailed for 27 months for performing an indecent act in front of a young girl and secretly filming her.

December

John Hobson was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison for sexually abusing a girl and offering her £10 to let him grope her.