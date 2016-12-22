Walk around the former Princess Royal

The crumbling Princess Royal Health Centre in Huddersfield could be transformed into a thriving community healthcare hub.

That’s the five-year vision of NHS provider Locala which has bought the campus for just over £1.2m.

But plenty more spending will be needed to turn around the site, of which just a third is currently used.

The majority of the centre, formerly owned by Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust , is in a state of disrepair.

Inside many of the buildings are relics of the 1980s and 90s with dated decor, worn carpets, grubby curtains, peeling plaster and rotting window frames.

The administration block, housed in a listed building built in 1842, is in a particularly sorry state.

Bizarrely, the heating in these empty wards appeared to be on full blast when the Examiner visited.

And between the buildings one metre high weeds crack the tarmac of courtyards which appear to have laid redundant for years.

Approximately one-third of the floor space is used by sexual health, child therapy, podiatry, dentistry and TB nursing services.

Locala says the services will continue but the departments themselves will be redecorated, at least.

Transforming a decrepit and out-of-date campus into a hub to match 21st century health needs will be a huge challenge.

And it may involve a bit of knocking down of the non-listed buildings and some rebuilding.

Locala financial director Sharon Lowrie said: “It’s a long-term project and there’s a lot of work to do.”

But she added: “The fact that we are retaining a site for healthcare in Huddersfield is a good thing and it means our services are secure because we own the site and we don’t have to relocate them.

“In five years I would like to think the site will be maximised to its full potential.”

Ms Lowrie said: “Any redevelopment of the site will take some capital.”

But she added: “It could come from a range of sources.”

The new Princess Royal Health Centre will primarily be used to deliver healthcare; indeed it could house GP surgeries, mental health services and mother and baby clinics, for example.

However, Locala wants the centre to have a wider community function.

Ms Lowrie says Locala would be consulting the public and other interested parties, including local NHS mental health provider SWYFT, Kirklees Council, health sector charities and other stakeholders.

She said: “One of the biggest challenges is getting it right and getting it spot on with the needs of the community.”

Ms Lowrie added: “We want a really integrated health hub.”