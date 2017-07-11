The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the North’s greatest architectural treasures – Halifax Piece Hall – is set to re-open with a bang.

The 238-year-old market place is set to open on August 1 following a £19m renovation.

And managers of the grade I listed hall have a party planned to reopen it in style.

The bell will be rung to herald the re-opening of the hall as was done in 1779 to mark the first day of business.

Afterwards actors will portray some characters from The Piece Hall’s history, plus children’s activities, including trails, crafts, giant weaving, a heritage challenge, dressing up.

A Victorian-style photographic exhibition by Emma Mitchell will be on display, as will an exhibition from Jake Attree, the Piece Hall’s artist-in-residence who has documented the transformation project.

There will also be performances from local musicians and artists plus pop-up street food stalls.

Nicky Chance Thompson, Piece Hall Trust Chief Executive, said: “There will be lots to do on the opening day with a free festival of events featuring local, regional and international artists kicking off in mid-August and running throughout the summer.

“But, as the building itself is so special, we wanted to give people the chance to see and explore the transformed Piece Hall before the major events start.”