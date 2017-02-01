Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All four Kirklees MPs will vote in favour of triggering Article 50 to leave the European Union.

MPs began debating the first stage of the Bill in Parliament on Tuesday. It continues today with a vote expected tonight (Weds).

Voting to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty is the official start of the Brexit process.

Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman said he would vote in favour and added: “I’m not going to be seen as trying to subvert the will of the British people who voted for Brexit, so I will ask lots of questions and move lots of amendments, but I shall vote for Article 50 to commence.

“Of course, if this government and if Mrs May does not get a good deal at the end of it, and it’s a deal that will harm my constituents and this country, I won’t vote for it.

“I have to be mindful of the national vote, but it’s with a heavy heart as I’m a pro-European.”

Colne Valley Conservative MP Jason McCartney, who voted to leave, said: “I visited a company in Linthwaite last week and they were getting extra business as a result of this.

“There is a whole world to trade with and we can still trade with the EU but we’ve got to get it right, there are some big challenges ahead.

“I’m not complacent so we need to make sure we get it right so our big companies flourish and the small companies have the opportunities to expand and employ people.”

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff will vote for triggering Article 50, explaining: “It’s a big day in Parliament, but I’ll vote in favour of it. I voted for having a referendum so I think, whatever my personal view, I should respect the outcome of the referendum.

“It has kept my awake at night though, and I’ll make sure that through the negotiations I’ll question everything I can.

“I think it’s awful that Theresa May hasn’t assured EU nationals living here what their futures will be. Yes there may be a reciprocal agreement, but I’d hate for anyone to have an uncertain future hanging over them and think we need assurances on this issue now.”

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin added: “People have voted and we should respect that, I’ll vote to trigger Article 50, however I’m not voting for Theresa May’s hard Brexit, or one which hurts our rights.”