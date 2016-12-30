Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are hunting burglars who stole thousands of pounds in Scottish bank notes from a house in Moldgreen.

The distinctive currency was taken during a burglary on Senior Street on the morning of December 19.

The thieves entered the home before taking £7,000 of the Scottish currency before fleeing.

Police are now hoping the fact the notes are distinctive and rarely used in transactions outside of Scotland will help them in their investigation.

Det Con Oliver Coates, of Kirklees CID, said: “A large amount of money was taken from the property and the currency was all Scottish bank notes so quite distinctive.

“If anyone has any information about its whereabouts or any large cash transaction, I would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Coates at Kirklees CID via 101.