This fly-tipped pile of rubbish near a beauty spot has got people’s blood boiling.

Locals have branded the culprits lazy, selfish and disgraceful after spotting various items piled up on Reservoir Side Road, Blackmoorfoot, which is popular with families and walkers.

The rubbish appears to include a computer hard drive, a Dell computer, metal stools, a mattress, upholstered seats and other bits and pieces.

A woman who spotted the mess said: “I think it’s a shame that people will drive to a beauty spot to dump rubbish when there is a tip just down the road. I’m guessing that someone paid to have this removed but the culprits pocketed the money.”

One local suggested that the rubbish had been initially dumped on Yorkshire Water land.

He said: “Some well meaning person has moved it over the wall onto Reservoir Side Road so now the council has no option but to shift it.”

Residents suggested that the rubbish may have been there almost a week.

Fly tipping in Kirklees HAS increased since tip rules toughened

Locals took to Facebook to condemn those responsible.

One man said: “Horrible people – too lazy to use the tip. They have no respect or care about anything. The only way is if they are caught is a £2,000 fine. It is the only thing they understand.”

The Examiner has approached Kirklees Council for comment.