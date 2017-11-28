Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 firearms, shotguns, knives and swords have been handed in to West Yorkshire Police during its weapons amnesty.

A semi automatic shotgun and three pump action shotguns were among the 215 weapons surrendered across West Yorkshire over the two week amnesty, which ended on Sunday.

As well as weapons a large amount of ammunition was handed in.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “A large number of weapons have now been taken out of circulation meaning that they can never fall into the hands of those who mean harm.

“This means that our communities are safer – over 200 weapons can now not be used in crimes.

“They will now be destroyed or sent off for forensic testing to check they have not been used in a crime.

“I would like to thank members of the community for responding so positively to this weapons surrender and coming forward to help make a difference.

“As a force we are looking to proactively get weapons off of our streets and to lead young people away from a potential life of crime.

“We want them to lead a productive life playing an active role in our communities.”

The surrender was part of a national push to rid the streets of guns.

Members of the public were encouraged to take firearms into police stations and across Yorkshire and the Humber forces also accepted knives, ammunition and other offensive weapons.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “We’ve had a good response to this weapons surrender and our communities are definitely safer because of it. These weapons will now be destroyed, ensuring that they will never be used to commit a crime or ruin anyone’s life in the future.

“The weapons surrender may have finished for the time being but we will always be looking for reports of the storage or use of illegal weapons and ammunition. Please get in touch with West Yorkshire Police or Crimestoppers if you know of any instances or you have any suspicions of where illegal weapons may be located.”