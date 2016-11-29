Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial burglar was caught after the manager of one of the attacked premises recognised his picture on a West Yorkshire Police website.

The staff member at Mirfield-based Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust already had CCTV footage of Damien Wood after he broke into the charity’s grounds.

He was then able to identify the 40-year-old as responsible for a burglary at a Dewsbury school after his image was posted on the Caught on Camera website.

Wood, of East Bath Street in Batley, admitted to three burglaries when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

He broke into Northorpe Hall, which supports children’s mental and emotional health in Kirklees, on August 18.

At 2.30am the manager received a call from its security company about the break in and arrived to find some lights on.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “CCTV showed a person approach the window, smash it and gain entry into the building.

“Drawers in the office were open and items were strewn across the floor.

“Some paperwork and money had been taken, including transactions from people using the venue.”

The safe had been opened and around £400 of money left in a cash box inside was taken.

Earlier in the month on August 6, hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused to St Paulinus Catholic Primary School in Dewsbury when a window was smashed to gain entry.

Mr Wills said: “There were no forensics but CCTV captured an image of the perpetrator.

“When this was posted on the Caught on Camera website the manager (of Northorpe Hall) was able to identify the defendant responsible for the earlier offence.”

Wood burgled the Wilton Arms pub based in Commercial Street, Batley, on August 21.

He climbed in through an insecure toilet window at 4am and made off with the cash register worth £1,500.

Wood escaped by smashing a window at the front of the premises and climbing out of it.

CCTV footage caught him in the act together with blood left at the scene.

Wood, who had 53 offences on his record, admitted committing two of the three burglaries.

He said he was drunk at the time of the school break-in and couldn’t remember it but more than likely was responsible.

Magistrates sentenced Wood to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £750 compensation to the school, £400 to Northorpe Hall and £250 to the pub.