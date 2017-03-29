Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar who broke into a couple’s home in Liversedge while they were asleep upstairs was later linked through his DNA on a blow torch used in the offence.

Leeds Crown Court heard the occupants, who also had their young granddaughter staying, had gone to bed for the night when the break-in happened in the early hours of February 22 at the address in Kings Lea.

Stephen Welch, prosecuting, said the blow torch was used to attack a side door which then had the lock snapped off.

After gaining entry, a mobile phone, a tablet device, a wallet containing £200 in cash and the keys to the victim’s car were stolen and the Audi A1 worth £21,000 which was parked outside was then driven off.

Only a short time later at 3.50am police saw the stolen vehicle along with a VW Golf which had false number plates on it being driven in Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

Both vehicles sped off and the Audi was then found abandoned. When it was searched the blow torch was found inside along with a pair of mole grips still holding the barrel from the lock at the burgled premises.

Both tools bore the DNA of Luke Mark Menzies, who had nine previous convictions for house burglaries.

Mr Welch said a mobile phone discovered was also traced to Menzies through calls found on it which had been made to his girlfriend.

Ray Singh, representing Menzies, said he realised he would be receiving a lengthy sentence which would be the longest he had ever served. After release from his last term he had struggled financially “and resorted to the way of life he knows.”

Menzies, 25, of no fixed address admitted burglary and theft of the car and was jailed for three years eight months.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, said he had a long record having appeared on 36 occasions for 101 offences.

He added: “Significantly, on nine previous occasions you have been sentenced in relation to dwelling house burglaries.

“You broke into a house at night occupied by a man, his wife and granddaughter who were asleep upstairs. You broke in using equipment taken to the scene, a blow torch and mole grips and having got in you stole a number of items including a tablet and phone and the keys to the car outside.”

He said such offences, known as Hanoi burglaries after a previous police operation, “cause enormous impact on the community.”