A burglar who put a brick through the front window of the Discovery Bay Caribbean restaurant in the centre of Huddersfield was captured on CCTV walking away with his ill-gotten gains ... including two bottles of champagne.

Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday the break-in at the Wood Street premises was one of seven burglaries committed by Christopher Anthony Richardson last September and October to fund his drug habit.

Peter Byrne, prosecuting, said the owner found two till drawers, two iPads and a bottle of whisky were among the other items stolen which, along with the damage, totalled around £4,000.

One of the tills was found in a nearby garden while Richardson had also left his blood at the point of entry.

Ben Campbell, representing Richardson, said his offending was not sophisticated. He had left blood at the scene of four of his offences and fingerprints at others.

Mr Campbell said: “He has been an addict of both heroin and crack cocaine since he was about 16 so a very long time and committed these offences in the grip of that addiction.”

He was also homeless at the time.

Mr Byrne told the court that at 5am on September 22 Richardson had smashed a glass panel with a brick at Vision Express in New Street before breaking into a cabinet and stealing seven pairs of sunglasses worth at least £1,000.

The following month he used a large stone to smash a window at Stephen Pressley hair design in Byram Street, stealing gift sets and hair trimmers, and a couple of days later struck at the nearby Zephyr Bar smashing a panel in the door and stealing cash, wine and more champagne.

Richardson’s crimes also included the theft of an iPad from Huddersfield University students union in Queensgate on September 15, the theft of perfumes from Bodycare in Princess Alexandra Street and the theft of cosmetics and air fresheners from Sainsbury’s.

The 33-year-old admitted seven charges of burglary and one of theft and was jailed for a total of 20 months. The court heard he had a record of 54 convictions for 113 offences.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said the offences “all arise out of your addiction to drugs.”