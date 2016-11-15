Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who hurled racist abuse at a supermarket security guard and police officer said that he had been subjected to similar insults himself.

Waqas Hussain had a list of convictions littered with alcohol-related offending, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Another incident saw the topless 30-year-old attack a man on his way to prayers.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour, assault and breaching a restraining order when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

Magistrates were told that at 11pm on September 22 he entered the Dewsbury branch of Asda.

Staff were aware that he was banned from the Mill Street West store and a security officer asked him to leave.

Drunk Hussain shouted racist abuse at the black male and further abused a white police officer as he told him to stop his threatening behaviour.

On October 30 Hussain attacked a neighbour as he headed to his car parked on Savile Road in Dewsbury to go to prayers.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said: “The defendant seemed to be in drink, took off his top and made verbal threats towards him and said he was going to fight him.”

The complainant tried to ignore Hussain and get into his car but he pushed him against the vehicle and then punched the windscreen, causing some damage.

Then on Saturday, November 12 Hussain was arrested after breaching the terms of a restraining order not to contact his ex-wife.

Mrs Qureshi said: “The defendant attended her home in drink and with a bunch of flowers, saying she was his wife and he wanted to see his son.”

Magistrates heard that Hussain had a string of convictions dating back to 2009, many of which were caused by his drinking.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client no longer drinks during the week due to his work but “foolishly” spends his wages on alcohol at the weekend.

He added: “It’s clear that Mr Hussain can not handle his alcohol.

“In normal circumstances he’s very pleasant but in drink he’s a very different individual.

“He’s a man of colour and been the victim of racial abuse so cannot understand why he said those words.”

Magistrates sentenced Hussain to a 12-month community order with 280 hours of unpaid work.

He also has to pay £50 compensation to the assault victim as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.